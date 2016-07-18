CORRECTED-BRIEF-Axis Capital estimates Q2 catastrophe, weather-related pretax losses of $104 mln

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :
* Preliminary estimate of Q2 2016 catastrophe and weather-related pre-tax losses is $104 million
* Company was impacted by 20 events globally with estimated industry insured losses in excess of $19 billion
* Major natural catastrophes affecting industry during quarter include Fort McMurray wildfires, Japanese, Ecuadorian earthquakes, European floods
* Provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe and weather-related net losses impacting second-quarter results
* Of the total estimate, $71 million is from major natural catastrophes and $33 million is from weather events for Q2
* Says within insurance segment, pre-tax net losses of $41 million primarily arose from U.S. Weather events in Q2
* Within reinsurance segment, pre-tax net losses of $63 million primarily arose from major natural catastrophes for CO in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.