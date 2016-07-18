BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding closes third amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :
* Revolving credit facility and term loan a (TLA) matures on June 30, 2021 and term loan b (TLB) matures on June 30, 2023
* Credit agreement, as amended, consists of a $500 million revolving credit facility, $1,183 million TLA and $400 million TLB
* Amendment also increased co's ability to incur additional secured debt under incremental credit facilities by $300 million to $400 million
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc closes third amendment to credit agreement
* Amendment extended maturity of all of outstanding $1,583 million of company's borrowings under credit agreement
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.