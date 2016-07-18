BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.80

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 First Defiance Financial Corp :
* First Defiance Financial Corp announces 2016 second quarter earnings
* Net interest income of $19.4 million in q2 of 2016 was up from $18.4 million in Q2 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 revenue $876,000 versus $852,000
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.