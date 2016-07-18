版本:
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.58

July 18 Steel Dynamics Inc :

* During Q2 2016, saw continued positive momentum in flat roll steel supply environment

* Saw improved volumes and profitability in our metals recycling platform for Q2 2016

* Steel dynamics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.04 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Anticipate improved flat roll metal spreads in Q3 2016

* Domestic steel demand outlook is relatively unchanged

* Ferrous scrap demand improved in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

