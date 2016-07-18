BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.58

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Steel Dynamics Inc :
* During Q2 2016, saw continued positive momentum in flat roll steel supply environment
* Saw improved volumes and profitability in our metals recycling platform for Q2 2016
* Steel dynamics reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.04 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Anticipate improved flat roll metal spreads in Q3 2016
* Domestic steel demand outlook is relatively unchanged
* Ferrous scrap demand improved in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.