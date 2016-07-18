BRIEF-Tango Mining says C$3 mln private placement of units

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Tango Mining Ltd
* Tango Mining Ltd says private placement of up to 60 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit
* Has extended expiry date on 4,000,000 share purchase warrants from 2 march 2017 to 2 march 2020
* Tango announces private placement and provides financial update
* Tango announces private placement and provides financial update

* Tango mining ltd says funds raised from private placement will be used to fund ongoing working capital and to settle indebtedness
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.