BRIEF-Tango Mining says C$3 mln private placement of units

July 18 Tango Mining Ltd

* Tango Mining Ltd says private placement of up to 60 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Has extended expiry date on 4,000,000 share purchase warrants from 2 march 2017 to 2 march 2020

* Tango announces private placement and provides financial update

* Tango mining ltd says funds raised from private placement will be used to fund ongoing working capital and to settle indebtedness Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)