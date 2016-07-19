版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 09:24 BJT

BRIEF-Avangrid Q2 eps $0.25

July 18 Avangrid Inc

* Avangrid reports second quarter 2016 earnings results and affirms consolidated 2016 earnings outlook

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.10 to $2.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

