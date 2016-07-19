版本:
BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet

July 19 Dialog Semiconductor

* Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of semiconductor standard products worldwide

* Dialog semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

