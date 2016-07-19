BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Dialog Semiconductor
* Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of semiconductor standard products worldwide
* Dialog semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.