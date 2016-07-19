BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group reports Q2 adj EPS $1.96

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc
* Unitedhealth Group reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.96
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $7.25 to $7.40
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.81
* Narrowed outlook for 2016 GAAP net earnings to a range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share
* Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points to 82.0 percent in q2
* Says company's debt to total capital ratio was 47.8 percent at June 30, 2016, down from 48.7 percent at year end 2015
* Q2 operating margin decreased 90 basis points, primarily due to $200 million in aca-compliant individual product losses beyond projections
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 revenues grew 28 percent or $10.2 billion year-over-year to $46.5 billion
* Says consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points to 82.0 percent in Q2
* Narrowed outlook for 2016 adjusted net earnings to a range of $7.80 to $7.95 per share
* Unitedhealthcare's stand-alone medicare part d program served 4.9 million people at June 30, 2016, a decrease of 135,000 people year-over-year
* Q2 revenue view $45.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
