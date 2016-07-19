BRIEF-Regions Financial reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.20

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Regions Financial Corp :
* Q2 net interest income $848 million versus $820 million last year
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 percent versus 3.16 percent
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly average loans and leases totaled $82 billion, an increase of 1 percent versus q1 of 2016
* Incurred $3 million of additional legal and regulatory charges related to pending settlement of previously disclosed matters
* Charges incurred in quarter related to ongoing efficiency efforts as company executes its plan to eliminate $300 million in expenses through 2018
* Qtrly net charge-offs totaled $72 million, a 5 percent increase from previous quarter
* Regions reports earnings of $259 million and earnings per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* In Q2, co incurred $22 million of property-related costs related to consolidation of 60 branches, occupancy optimization initiatives
* Branches are expected to close in q4 of 2016
* Including 60 branches, announced consolidation of 90 branches as part announcement to consolidate 100 to 150 branches through 2018
* Company benefited from a $6 million FDIC insurance refund related to overpayments in prior periods
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Non-gaap) is 10.7% versus 11.1%
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio is 11.6% versus 12.1% last year
* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percent of average loans were 0.35 percent compared to 0.34 percent in q1
* Qtrly net charge-offs related to company's energy portfolio totaled $17 million in quarter
* Total loan loss allowance for direct energy loan portfolio increased to 9.4 percent in q2 compared to 8.0 percent in q1
* Increase in loan loss provisions for direct energy loan portfolio for Q2 is primarily due to "decline in direct energy loans" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
