BRIEF-Sciclone Pharmaceuticals plans to remain independent publicly traded company

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* No longer continuing active discussions with potential acquirers
* Expects that non-gaap earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.70 to $0.74 for year
* Plans to remain independent publicly traded co as it continues to execute on strategic growth plan for core commercial business
* "none of bids under discussion reflected a premium to company's recent trading price"
* During review part of process, company did receive interest from a number of prospective acquirers
* Sciclone provides update on strategic review process
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million
Guidance for full-year 2016 financial results. Company expects 2016 revenues to be in range of $158 million to $163 million
* Board will continue to evaluate additional strategic opportunities while continuing to focus on growing company's business
* Discussions ended without an offer board was willing to pursue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.