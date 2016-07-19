BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.46

July 19 Mercantile Bank Corp

* Savings from cost efficiency program should positively impact operating results during remainder of 2016

* Mercantile bank corporation reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income during q2 of 2016 was $27.1 million, up $2.1 million or 8.2 percent from q2 of 2015

