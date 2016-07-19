BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Savings from cost efficiency program should positively impact operating results during remainder of 2016
* Mercantile bank corporation reports strong second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income during q2 of 2016 was $27.1 million, up $2.1 million or 8.2 percent from q2 of 2015
* Now realizing full cost savings associated with cost efficiency program announced in latter part of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.