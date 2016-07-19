BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp announces retirement of CEO

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Robert B. Kaminski Jr. Will be appointed president and ceo effective January 1, 2017
* Mercantile bank corporation announces retirement of president and CEO Michael Price and planned succession of Robert Kaminski
* Price will remain chairman and an executive officer until annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for may 2018
* Kaminski will continue to serve in his current role as executive vice president and chief operating officer until January 1, 2017
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.