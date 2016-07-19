BRIEF-Synovus Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Synovus Financial Corp
* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $289.3 million
* Says qtrly net interest margin was 3.27 percent, unchanged from previous quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income was $221.4 million for Q2 2016, up $3.3 million or 1.5% from previous quarter and up 8.7% as compared to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.