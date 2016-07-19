版本:
BRIEF-US Foods says Timothy Mclevish resigned from his position on board of directors

July 19 US Foods Holding Corp:

* US Foods announces changes to board of directors

* Timothy R. Mclevish has resigned effective immediately from his position on board of directors

* Company also announced election of two new members of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

