2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Sage appoints Geno Germano to company's board of directors

July 19 Sage Therapeutics Inc :

* Sage appoints Geno Germano to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

