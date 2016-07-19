BRIEF-Philip Morris says Q2 adjusted earnings $1.15/ share

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Philip Morris International Inc
* Q2 revenue $19 billion
* Q2 revenue view $6.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 209.3 billion units, down by 4.8 percent
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume was particularly impacted by declines in low-margin geographies
* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for currency only to be in a range of $4.45 to $4.55, at prevailing exchange rates, versus $4.42 in 2015
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view $26.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.45 to $4.55
* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this year, and Q4 in particular
* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for improved currency
* Philip Morris International Inc says "Nevertheless, we remain fully on track to deliver our full-year guidance, revised today for improving currency" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.