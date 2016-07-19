BRIEF-Aleris secures new multi-year contract with Airbus

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Aleris International Inc
* Secures new multi-contract starts in 2017 and also includes supply of wing skin material
* Contract includes supply of material from company's facilities in Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China
* Year contract with Airbus for significantly expanded range of aluminum products
* Signed a new multi-year contract with Airbus to supply aluminum plate and sheet to be used in production of all Airbus aircraft programs
* Contract supply of material from company's facilities in Zhenjiang, China represents a $350 million Greenfield project for Aleris
* China facility was qualified by Airbus for production of aerospace material in 2015
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.