BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q2 production results

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra Metals reports second quarter 2016 production results
* Q2 silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces; a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production
* In Mexico, seeing strong prospects for increased throughput and grade at Bolivar in second half of 2016
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 19.7 million pounds, a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production
* Qtrly total tonnes processed of 503,988; a 4% increase over Q2 2015's record production
* Sierra Metals Inc says qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces; a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production
* Saw positive improvements from restructuring at Yauricocha in Q2 2016 with a 24% increase in silver equivalent production over Q1 2016
Co expects to see improved production as result of higher throughput, better head grades, higher recoveries throughout year in Bolivar mine
Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.