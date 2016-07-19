BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q2 production results

July 19 Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra Metals reports second quarter 2016 production results

* Q2 silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces; a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production

* In Mexico, seeing strong prospects for increased throughput and grade at Bolivar in second half of 2016

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 19.7 million pounds, a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production

* Qtrly total tonnes processed of 503,988; a 4% increase over Q2 2015's record production

* Saw positive improvements from restructuring at Yauricocha in Q2 2016 with a 24% increase in silver equivalent production over Q1 2016

* Co expects to see improved production as result of higher throughput, better head grades, higher recoveries throughout year in Bolivar mine