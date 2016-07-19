BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Q2 earnings per share $3.32

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin reports second quarter 2016 results
* Currently negotiating final contract terms with a customer and expects to receive additional funding by end of 2016
* Expects operations of IS&GS business to separate, merge is&gs business with Leidos Holdings Inc to close in Q3 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $3.32
* Q2 sales $12.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.55 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases 2016 outlook for sales, operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $12.15 - $12.45
* Sees FY 2016 net sales $50,000 million - $51,500 million
* As of June 26, has about $900 million of potential cash exposure, $3.0 billion in termination liability exposure related to F-35 LRIP 9,10 contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
