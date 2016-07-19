BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Q2 earnings per share $3.32

July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin reports second quarter 2016 results

* Currently negotiating final contract terms with a customer and expects to receive additional funding by end of 2016

* Expects operations of IS&GS business to separate, merge is&gs business with Leidos Holdings Inc to close in Q3 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $3.32

* Q2 sales $12.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases 2016 outlook for sales, operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $12.15 - $12.45

* Sees FY 2016 net sales $50,000 million - $51,500 million

* As of June 26, has about $900 million of potential cash exposure, $3.0 billion in termination liability exposure related to F-35 LRIP 9,10 contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: