BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma receives FDA fast track designation for ovarian cancer treatment

July 19 Cerulean Pharma Inc :

* Receives FDA fast track designation for CRLX101 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

* Expects to provide an update on CRX101 at European Society For Medical Oncology 2016 Congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

