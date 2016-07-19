BRIEF-Belden Q2 earnings per share $0.98

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Belden Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $595.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year ending December 31, 2016, company now expects adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.385 billion
* Belden reports solid growth for second quarter 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.76
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $593 million to $613 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.348 billion to $2.378 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.50 to $5.70
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.23 to $3.43
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.54
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98
* Q2 revenue $601.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $582.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.