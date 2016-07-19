版本:
BRIEF-Belden Q2 earnings per share $0.98

July 19 Belden Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $595.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.32, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year ending December 31, 2016, company now expects adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.385 billion

* Belden reports solid growth for second quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.76

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $593 million to $613 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.348 billion to $2.378 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.50 to $5.70

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.23 to $3.43

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.54

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 revenue $601.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $582.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

