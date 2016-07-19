BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics appoints new board member

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Antibe Therapeutics :
* Anticipates that final results will be available for release by mid-august
* Antibe Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of New Board Member And Provides Update On Phase 2 Trial Of Atb-346
* Antibe anticipates that final results will be available for release by mid-august
* Elected to pay in-kind all interest due July 15, 2016 under company's 10% senior secured convertible debentures due October 15, 2018
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.