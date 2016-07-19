BRIEF-NRG Energy intends to commence offering of $1 bln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 NRG Energy Inc :
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 8.25% senior notes due 2020
* NRG Energy Inc Announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Intends to commence an offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem portion of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.