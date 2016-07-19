版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Differential Brands to acquire of SWIMS Brand

July 19 Differential Brands Group Inc

* Differential Brands Group announces acquisition of SWIMS Brand

* Deal financed through a combination of differential's common stock totaling approximately 700,000 shares, certain warrants and cash

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive

* Obtained a $13.0 million bridge financing facility in order to facilitate closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐