2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial posts Q2 earnings of $0.07/share

July 19 Ameriserv Financial Inc:

* Ameriserv Financial reports earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Ameriserv Financial Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.07; qtrly revenue $1.4 million versus 1.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

