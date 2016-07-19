版本:
BRIEF-Avigilon extends and amends $240 mln syndicated credit facility

July 19 Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon extends and amends US$240 million syndicated credit facility

* Amended senior secured syndicated credit facility to, among other things, extend maturity date from April 7, 2018 to April 7, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

