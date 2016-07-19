BRIEF-Ziopharm says patient death unrelated to study drug

July 19 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc

* Provides update regarding phase I study of gene therapy candidate AD-RTS-HIL-12 in brain cancer

* Patient death resulting from intracranial hemorrhage in third cohort of phase I study was deemed unrelated to study drug

* Says expects to report data to U.S. Food and Drug Administration in accordance with study's protocol and applicable regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: