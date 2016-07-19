BRIEF-Ziopharm says patient death unrelated to study drug

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
* Provides update regarding phase I study of gene therapy candidate AD-RTS-HIL-12 in brain cancer
* Patient death resulting from intracranial hemorrhage in third cohort of phase I study was deemed unrelated to study drug
* Says expects to report data to U.S. Food and Drug Administration in accordance with study's protocol and applicable regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.