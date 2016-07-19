BRIEF-Avino says Q2 gold production decreased by 20 pct to 1,509 oz

July 19 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* Avino announces Q2 2016 production results

* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production decreased by 20% to 1,509 oz

* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly silver equivalent production decreased by 23% to 629,780 oz

* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly copper production decreased by 16% to 1,054,935 lbs