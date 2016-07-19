BRIEF-Avino says Q2 gold production decreased by 20 pct to 1,509 oz

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:
* Avino announces Q2 2016 production results
* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production decreased by 20% to 1,509 oz
* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly silver equivalent production decreased by 23% to 629,780 oz
* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly copper production decreased by 16% to 1,054,935 lbs
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.