BRIEF-Prologis posts Q2 earnings of $0.52/share

July 19 Prologis Inc:

* Prologis reports second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prologis Inc says for Q2 net effective same store NOI increased 6.1 percent

* FY net earnings guidance increased $0.89 at midpoint, primarily a result of an increase in expected gains from disposition of real estate

* Prologis sees FY 2016 core FFO share $2.52 to $2.58

* Prologis says "in spite of Brexit, our key business drivers remain intact, and we do not anticipate a material operational impact"

* Holding midpoint of 2016 core FFO guidance constant

* Qtrly revenues $602 million versus $510 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)