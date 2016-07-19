BRIEF-Tile Shop says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.14/share

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* Tile Shop reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $84.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.4 million
* Tile Shop Holdings Inc says net sales grew 11.3% to $84.3 million for q2 of 2016
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year net sales $322 million- $329 million
* Sees full-year comparable store sales mid to high single digits
* Sees full-year capital expenditures of about $30 million
* Sees full-year non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 - $0.45
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
