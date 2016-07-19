版本:
BRIEF-Verisk Analytics to acquire Greentech Media Inc

July 19 Verisk Analytics Inc

* Verisk Analytics Inc to acquire Greentech Media Inc

* Greentech Media will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

