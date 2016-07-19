版本:
BRIEF-Neogen reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

July 19 Neogen Corp :

* Neogen reports record revenues and earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $90.08 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

