BRIEF-Neogen reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Neogen Corp :
* Neogen reports record revenues and earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $90.08 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.