BRIEF-Ally Financial announces $700 mln sharebuyback program

July 19 Ally Financial Inc

* Board authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $700 million beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Declares dividend on common stock

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of company's common stock

* Stock repurchase program of up to $700 million to continue through Q2 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

