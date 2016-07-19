BRIEF-Ally Financial announces $700 mln sharebuyback program

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Ally Financial Inc
* Board authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $700 million beginning in Q3 of 2016
* Declares dividend on common stock
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of company's common stock
* Stock repurchase program of up to $700 million to continue through Q2 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.