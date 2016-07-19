BRIEF-TICC updates on loan rotation strategy for Q2

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Ticc Capital Corp
* During quarter ended June 30, 2016 it exited $59.1 million of syndicated corporate loans
* During quarter, purchased $36.0 million of first and second lien corporate loans at average price of 92.6 percent of par value of such loans
* TICC provides update on loan rotation strategy during the second quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.