版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-TICC updates on loan rotation strategy for Q2

July 19 Ticc Capital Corp

* During quarter ended June 30, 2016 it exited $59.1 million of syndicated corporate loans

* During quarter, purchased $36.0 million of first and second lien corporate loans at average price of 92.6 percent of par value of such loans

* TICC provides update on loan rotation strategy during the second quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐