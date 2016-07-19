BRIEF-Utz Quality Foods to acquire Golden Enterprises

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Golden Enterprises Inc :
* Golden Enterprises Inc says Golden Flake will operate as a separate subsidiary under leadership of its current management
* Golden Enterprises Inc And Utz Quality Foods Inc Of Hanover, PA announce that they entered into a definitive merger agreement
* Utz will acquire company and company stockholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash
* Merger agreement includes a three-day period during which company's board can consider an unsolicited alternative proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.