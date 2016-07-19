BRIEF-Utz Quality Foods to acquire Golden Enterprises

July 19 Golden Enterprises Inc :

* Golden Enterprises Inc says Golden Flake will operate as a separate subsidiary under leadership of its current management

* Golden Enterprises Inc And Utz Quality Foods Inc Of Hanover, PA announce that they entered into a definitive merger agreement

* Utz will acquire company and company stockholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash

* Merger agreement includes a three-day period during which company's board can consider an unsolicited alternative proposal