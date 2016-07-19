BRIEF-Millennial Lithium to acquire Argentina lithium project

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Millennial Lithium Corp :
* At this time, company is not disclosing project location or project vendor
* Financing will see company issue a total of two and half million units at a price of $0.65 cents per unit
* Millennial Lithium enters into agreement to purchase Argentina lithium project and announces concurrent financing
* Has sufficient working capital to cover operating expenses and planned expenditures on other properties for next 12 months
* Engaging in non-brokered private placement financing, proceeds will finance financial obligations resulting from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
