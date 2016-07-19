BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast amends and extends bank credit agreement

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
July 19 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement
* Obtained extension of maturity date of certain loans, commitments under its existing bank credit facility until July 31, 2021
* Amount is comprised of $485.2 million in revolving credit commitments and $139.5 million of term loan A loans
* Extended maturity date of 80.3 pct of pro rata commitments under revolving credit facility, term a loans from April 9, 2018 to July 31, 2021
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says remaining $153.5 million of outstanding term a loans will mature April 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.