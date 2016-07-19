版本:
BRIEF-LCNB Corp reports quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share

July 19 LCNB Corp says :

* LCNB Corp. reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* LCNB Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* LCNB corp qtrly net interest income $10.1 million versus $10.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

