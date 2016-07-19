BRIEF-LCNB Corp reports quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
July 19 LCNB Corp says :
* LCNB Corp. reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016
* LCNB Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* LCNB corp qtrly net interest income $10.1 million versus $10.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.