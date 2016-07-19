BRIEF-At&T reaches 2 tentative agreements with International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
July 19 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees
* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers
* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states
* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont
* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days
* Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.