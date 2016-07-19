BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q2 earnings per share $0.36

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
July 19 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2016 results
* Results for quarter include a $2 million loss on currency diversification strategy due to strengthening of U.S. dollar
* Qtrly customer accounts grew 15% to 357 thousand and customer equity increased 12% to $73.7 billion from year-ago quarter
* Qtrly market making segment income before income taxes decreased 83% to $5 million in quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly commission and execution fees decreased 3% from year-ago quarter driven by lower customer option contracts and stock shares volume
* Q2 revenue view $373.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In light of increasing importance of China to business, added Chinese renminbi to better reflect global diversification of businesses
* Removed South Korean won (KRW), Brazilian real (BRL) components to better reflect global diversification of businesses
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue $369 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Qtrly net interest income increased 11% from year-ago quarter and other income grew 56% over same period
* Qtrly total revenues $387 million versus $405 million
* New composition contains 15 currencies, one fewer than prior composition
* Qtrly total darts increased 5% from year-ago quarter to 648 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.