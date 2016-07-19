版本:
BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q2 GAAP EPS $4.71

July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc

* Intuitive Surgical announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $5.62

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $4.71

* Q2 revenue $670 million versus i/b/e/s view $640.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company shipped 130 Da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q2 compared with 118 in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

