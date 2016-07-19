BRIEF-Exponent Q2 earnings per share $0.38

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
July 19 Exponent Inc :
* Sees 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.
* Sees 2016 underlying growth is expected to be in low single digits, excluding impact of major project completion in q3 of 2015
* Exponent reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 EBITDA margin is expected to decline approximately 200 to 250 basis points as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.