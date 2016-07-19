BRIEF-United Community Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.11

July 19 United Community Financial Corp :

* UCFC announces record earnings and a dividend increase

* Dividend of $0.03 per common share declared, a 20% increase from prior quarter

* United Community Financial Corp says net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $15.5 million in q2 of 2016, up 12.0%

* Ucfc announces record earnings and a dividend increase

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.11

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03per share

* United Community Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin increased to 3.25% compared to 3.21% in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)