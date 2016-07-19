版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares reports Q2 EPS $0.39

July 19 Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐