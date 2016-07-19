BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize Q2 cash commodity derivative gain of $25 mln

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Bill Barrett Corp :
* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $25.0 million in q2 due to positive derivative positions
* For remainder of 2016, approximately 7,750 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $72.57 per barrel
* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate natural gas less $0.16 mcf versus nwpl
* Bill barrett corporation provides second quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update
* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate oil less $5.66 price per barrel versus wti
* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as Denver-Julesburg and Uinta Basin infrastructure expands and local pricing improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.