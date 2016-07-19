版本:
BRIEF-Northern Trust names William Morrison vice chairman

July 19 Northern Trust Corp :

* Northern trust names William L. Morrison vice chairman

* President William L. Morrison has been appointed to a new role as vice chairman

* Appointment will take effect October 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

