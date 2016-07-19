BRIEF-Geopark qtrly oil and gas production up 8 pct to 21,143 boepd

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
July 19 Geopark Ltd :
* Geopark Ltd qtrly oil and gas production up 8% to 21,143 boepd
* Geopark announces second quarter 2016 operational update
* Says 2016 Work Program And Investment Plan Increased By 60% To $40-$50 million with oil price strengthening and cost efficiency improvements
* 2016 work program and investment plan increased by 60% to $40-$50 million
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.