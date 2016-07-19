BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.90

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Wintrust Financial Corporation :
* Says acquisition of first community financial corporation is expected to be completed by late q3 or early q4 of 2016
* In q3 expect to complete announced acquisition of certain performing loans from an affiliate of ge capital franchise finance.
* Reports Record Second Quarter 2016 Net Income, An Increase Of 14% Over Prior Year, And Year-To-Date 2016 net income of $99.2 million, an increase of 20% over prior year
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total assets increased by 16% on an annualized basis to $24.4 billion
* Qtrly net interest income $175.3 million versus $156.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.