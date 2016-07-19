版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Navig8 Product Tankers announces $66 mln senior credit facility

July 19 Navig8 Product Tankers Inc :

* Announces $66.0 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility To Provide Post-Delivery financing for two 74,000 DWT LR1 product tankers

* Credit facility provides financing of approximately 65% of contract price of four vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

