BRIEF-Jamba Juice names Rachel Phillips-Luther chief marketing officer

July 19 Jamba Inc :

* Jamba juice appoints Rachel Phillips-Luther as chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

